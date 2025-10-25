Previous
My Neighbor’s Cancer Quilt by homeschoolmom
My Neighbor’s Cancer Quilt

I made this quilt for my neighbor. She’s survived childhood cancer, breast cancer and 10 miscarriages. Only quilt I ever made with curse words on it.
Lisa Poland

