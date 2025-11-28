Sign up
Photo 3080
Views of Christmases past
This was my husband’s maternal grandmother’s house. I remember coming to the tiny front part of the house when we were dating. We always stopped by on our way back to college. She always had a jar of goulash for him to take back to college.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12726
photos
92
followers
158
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
28th November 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
grandma
,
family
,
house
,
past
,
ma
,
bloomingtonmd
