Photo 3083
He loves his bone
Just a dog and his bone snuggling on the couch.
13th December 2025
13th Dec 25
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12733
photos
93
followers
158
following
845% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
13th December 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
pet
,
bone
,
seamus
,
funnt
