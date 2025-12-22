Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3082
Harley memories
I just finished this Harley Davidson t-shirt quilt for my friend. I made two, one for her dad and one for her grandmother, out of her grandfather’s old shirts.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12729
photos
93
followers
158
following
844% complete
View this month »
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
Latest from all albums
3079
3080
2707
2630
3081
3082
2708
2631
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
22nd December 2025 10:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motorcycle
,
craft
,
memories
,
tshirt
,
quilt
,
handmade
,
sew
,
harleydavidson
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close