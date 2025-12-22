Previous
Harley memories by homeschoolmom
Photo 3082

Harley memories

I just finished this Harley Davidson t-shirt quilt for my friend. I made two, one for her dad and one for her grandmother, out of her grandfather’s old shirts.
22nd December 2025

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
844% complete

