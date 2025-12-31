Previous
Next
Last quilt of 2025! by homeschoolmom
Photo 3090

Last quilt of 2025!

Finished my husband’s quilt be embroidering some of the highlights of his military career.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
847% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact