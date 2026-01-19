Previous
No Northern Lights by homeschoolmom
Photo 3094

No Northern Lights

We’ve seen the Northern Lights in Central NC before, but not tonight. Just lots of stars.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
