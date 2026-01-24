Sign up
Previous
Photo 3099
Storm preparations
We’re supposed to get some freezing rain tonight, maybe a half inch, so I baked an apple pie.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
3
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
24th January 2026 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
pie
,
storm
Linda Godwin
Oh ! I can smell the aroma!! You are ready!!!
January 24th, 2026
Francoise
ace
ah yes, one's thought do turn to baking. We have all the makings for banana pudding, lol. But no snow/ice yet
January 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Yummy
January 24th, 2026
