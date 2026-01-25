Previous
Failed at Quilt Math today
Failed at Quilt Math today

Quilt perimeter divided by 21 color strips plus 2 seam allowances per 21 strips = 12 inch strips, plus an exrta inch of ‘fudge’ on the two end pieces……and I was still an inch short! Ugh! Added an extra 1.5 inches to complete the binding.
Lisa Poland

