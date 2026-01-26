Sign up
Photo 3101
Sleet, not snow
Winter has arrived in North Carolina. Hopefully it won’t stay long.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12762
photos
93
followers
158
following
849% complete
View this month »
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
Latest from all albums
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
2712
3101
3102
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
26th January 2026 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
driveway
,
cold
,
yard
,
sleet
