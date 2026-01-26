Previous
Sleet, not snow by homeschoolmom
Photo 3101

Sleet, not snow

Winter has arrived in North Carolina. Hopefully it won’t stay long.
26th January 2026

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
