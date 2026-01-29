Previous
All the colors of the jelly roll by homeschoolmom
Photo 3102

All the colors of the jelly roll

My first quilt completed for this year, a colorful jelly roll quilt.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Lisa Poland

KWind ace
What a gorgeous quilt! I love the colours!
January 29th, 2026  
