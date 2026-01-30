Sign up
Photo 3103
Frozen star
There was a frozen puddle in my driveway. I couldn’t believe the beautiful star pattern.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th January 2026 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
ice
,
winter
,
weather
,
cold
,
frozen
