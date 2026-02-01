Previous
Second weekend of winter by homeschoolmom
Second weekend of winter

We typically get about two weeks of winter temperatures (one in January and one in February). Last weekend’s ice hasn’t completely melted and we got 5 inches of snow overnight. Yuck! I am ready for spring.
