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Purple puzzle by homeschoolmom
Photo 3138

Purple puzzle

21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
859% complete

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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Doing a week of coloured puzzle pieces is a great idea
March 22nd, 2026  
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