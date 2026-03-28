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Photo 3145
Purple wisteria
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12836
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93
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157
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
26th March 2026 11:20am
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Public
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Tags
purple
,
flower
,
spring
,
wisteria
,
rainbow2026
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