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Ready to quilt by homeschoolmom
Photo 3155

Ready to quilt

I’m on track for 12 quilts this year. This is #4.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
13 years almost, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. My...
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