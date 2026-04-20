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Previous
Photo 3157
Three of my irises are blooming
Always glad to see these Edith Wolford bearded irises.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Lisa Poland
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@homeschoolmom
13 years almost, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. My...
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Photo Details
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365 Main Album
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
20th April 2026 10:20am
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