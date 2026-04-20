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Three of my irises are blooming by homeschoolmom
Photo 3157

Three of my irises are blooming

Always glad to see these Edith Wolford bearded irises.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
13 years almost, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. My...
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