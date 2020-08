Quilting with the longarm machine!

How to "quilt" a quilt: Pin backing material, wrong side up, to top roller and bottom roller. Layer on batting, then quilt top, right side up, and baste across the top to hold it in place. Then you use the floating sewing arm to quilt the pattern you want going across. When you quilt one section, roll it up to the next section and start quilting again. Repeat until the end. Took me 3 hours to do this quilt.