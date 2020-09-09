Previous
Quilting at home by homeschoolmom
Photo 2223

Quilting at home

The baby quilt was only 38 inches square, so I was able to do some basic quilting on it with my regular sewing machine. I could have done something nicer with the longarm machine at the quilt shop, but I didn't have time for that.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
