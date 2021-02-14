Sign up
Photo 2299
She wore her heart on her finger
My MILs garnet ring. She wore it for over 60 years because it was the first Christmas present my FIL ever gave her. Like her wedding ring, she only took it off when she was in the hospital and had to.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th February 2021 6:56pm
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
rings
,
gold
,
heart
,
jewelry
,
bw
,
garnet
,
diamond
,
flashofred
