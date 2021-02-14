Previous
Next
She wore her heart on her finger by homeschoolmom
Photo 2299

She wore her heart on her finger

My MILs garnet ring. She wore it for over 60 years because it was the first Christmas present my FIL ever gave her. Like her wedding ring, she only took it off when she was in the hospital and had to.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise