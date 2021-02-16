Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2300
Feet on the go!
My Get Pushed challenge this week is a street scene. We got lucky today and the sun came out, so I made my son be my foot model!
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10485
photos
153
followers
213
following
630% complete
View this month »
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
Latest from all albums
2299
2316
2558
1750
2559
2317
2300
638
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th February 2021 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
street
,
walk
,
downtown
,
smalltown
,
streetscene
,
get-pushed-447
katy
ace
Interesting composition
February 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close