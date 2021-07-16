Sign up
Photo 2368
Lazy Summer Days
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to do a photo with words in the frame. I couldn't get the link to the samples to work, but this is my best guess at what it meant. I hope I was right.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Views
8
Album
Challenges
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
16th July 2021 4:33pm
Tags
white
,
nature
,
green
,
flower
,
bug
,
frame
,
insect
,
summer
,
days
,
yard
,
words
,
gladiola
,
get-pushed-467
