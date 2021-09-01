Previous
Hymns of my youth by homeschoolmom
Hymns of my youth

I do love the old hymns, even though I go to a very contemporary church now. This is not the actual Methodist hymnal I played from as a kid, but one from a Pentecostal church we went to for about 10 years.
@homeschoolmom
