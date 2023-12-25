Previous
Tired day by homeschoolmom
Photo 2606

Tired day

Hunter was up all night playing video games with his friends, so we had a hard time getting him up for presents this morning. Now he’s napping through Seamus’s noisily chewing on his antler.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
713% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise