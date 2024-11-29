Sign up
Previous
Photo 2626
I see what you’re eating
Share with me!!!
Seamus is a chow hound. He’s always begging for food!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
2
2
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12662
photos
100
followers
167
following
719% complete
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
Tags
dog
,
food
,
table
,
breakfast
,
beg
,
seamus
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
If they don't see it- they smell it! Cute shot.
November 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Cute!
November 30th, 2024
