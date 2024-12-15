Previous
Seamus’s stocking by homeschoolmom
Photo 2629

Seamus’s stocking

He only sniffed his stocking. I guess it smells like dog treats of Christmases past.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
720% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact