Photo 2630
Our Wedding Venue
We took the kids on a tour of special places before they headed back to MN and FL. This is the little church my husband attended most of his life. We got married here nearly 36 years ago.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
iPhone 12
Tags
church
,
wedding
,
piedmontpenticostalholinesschurch
