Photo 2631
Second quilt
The second quilt for my friend. She gave me 15 t-shirts that had designs on the front and back. We split them do both quilts got a side of each t-shirt.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
0
Challenges
iPhone 12
22nd December 2025 10:53pm
motorcycle
,
tshirt
,
quilt
,
memory
,
handmade
,
sew
,
harleydavidson
