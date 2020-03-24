Previous
Waiting for your return by homeschoolmom
156 / 365

Waiting for your return

So strange seeing the rocking chairs outside Cracker Barrel empty. They are almost always full of people.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Corinne ace
I love how different that all are ! Wishing to see them with a lot of people soon !
March 25th, 2020  
