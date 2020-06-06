Previous
Next
Duck Family Swim by homeschoolmom
182 / 365

Duck Family Swim

The black ducks at the wildlife club didn't really want their picture taken today.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
nice
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise