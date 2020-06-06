Sign up
Previous
Next
182 / 365
Duck Family Swim
The black ducks at the wildlife club didn't really want their picture taken today.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9612
photos
161
followers
216
following
Photo Details
3
3
1
1
Album
Everything Else
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th June 2020 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
ducks
,
reflection
,
water
,
pond
,
lcwc
,
blackducks
,
30dayswild2020
katy
ace
nice
June 8th, 2020
