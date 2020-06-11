Previous
Spring Rose Log Cabin by homeschoolmom
Spring Rose Log Cabin

I ordered a quilt kit because I'm trying to improve my skills. The material came pre-cut. All I had to do is sew it together. I love the pretty colors.
11th June 2020

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
