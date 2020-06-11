Sign up
Spring Rose Log Cabin
I ordered a quilt kit because I'm trying to improve my skills. The material came pre-cut. All I had to do is sew it together. I love the pretty colors.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Everything Else
iPhone 8
10th June 2020 10:18pm
Tags
green
,
tan
,
pink
,
square
,
roses
,
craft
,
quilt
,
handmade
,
sew
,
springroselogcabin
,
logcabinpattern
