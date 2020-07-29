Sign up
Pink and dark pink together on one tree
Someone else recently posted a crepe myrtle with two colors of flowers on it. I had never seen that before. Then today, there was this red crepe myrtle tree with several branches that were party pink.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9827
photos
162
followers
216
following
Tags
tree
,
red
,
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
crepemyrtle
