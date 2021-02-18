Sign up
Blessings rain down!
Trying to look on the positive side of all this rain!
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10507
photos
152
followers
213
following
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
239
642
2302
2562
2320
1753
2563
2321
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Everything Else
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th February 2021 2:09pm
window
cross
rain
bw
blessings
toomuchrain
CAT Carter19
ace
Nice detail like the minimalist feel to this
February 22nd, 2021
