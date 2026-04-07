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Only my dog!
Seamus’s ear swelled up, so he had to go to the vet. He has an ear infection and a hematoma that they drained. Now he has to wear a cone for at least a week.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Lisa Poland
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@homeschoolmom
13 years almost, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. My...
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7th April 2026 5:57pm
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