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Only my dog! by homeschoolmom
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Only my dog!

Seamus’s ear swelled up, so he had to go to the vet. He has an ear infection and a hematoma that they drained. Now he has to wear a cone for at least a week.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
13 years almost, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. My...
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