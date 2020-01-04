Sign up
16 / 365
Cold Sun
I guess I have lived in the South long enough to forget that the sun in the north is not nearly as warm as the sun in the south in the winter. Brrrr. Still very cold, no warmth from the sun, even when the sun was out.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8825
photos
155
followers
211
following
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
winter
,
sun
,
trees
,
cold
,
sunflare
