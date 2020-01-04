Previous
Next
Cold Sun by homeschoolmom
16 / 365

Cold Sun

I guess I have lived in the South long enough to forget that the sun in the north is not nearly as warm as the sun in the south in the winter. Brrrr. Still very cold, no warmth from the sun, even when the sun was out.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise