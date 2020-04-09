Previous
Chinese Food for Dinner
Chinese Food for Dinner

I used the chicken I got today and made terriyaki chicken. I fried some pot stickers we had in the freezer and made homemade fried rice. It was tasty.
9th April 2020

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
