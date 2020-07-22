Previous
Next
Homemade pasta for dinner by homeschoolmom
90 / 365

Homemade pasta for dinner

Not very colorful, but quite tasty. I made a cream sauce for the fresh pasta and pan fried a pesto chicken I found at Walmart. The chicken was a little salty for me, but the pasta was really good.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise