105 / 365
Spikey
The spikes on the blackberry vines my son cleared out today.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
10068
photos
157
followers
212
following
1
Extra! Extra!
NIKON D3400
7th October 2020 6:10pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
nature
,
thorns
,
macro
,
fall
,
autumn
,
ouch
,
spikes
,
blackberryvines
