A bit of my MIL

Today, I pulled my MIL's handwritten cookbook out of her china cabinet, got the big pot from the cabinet in the basement and made one of her favorite meals in her kitchen. My FIL was very happy, said he was hoping I'd make some rigatoni. For me, it was very bittersweet. My MIL passed away 2 years ago. The last time I was in her kitchen was the day of her funeral. Everything is pretty much still in the exact same spot in her cabinets, as my FIL doesn't do much cooking (in fact, he told me the stove hadn't been turned on in 2 years). It was rather hard for me, but I guess that's part of the grieving process.