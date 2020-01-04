Sign up
Photo 386
Corn and clouds
Found some corn still in the field in WI as we passed through. The sun even came our for a few minutes.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
4th January 2020 3:42pm
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
corn
,
winter
,
sun
,
clouds
,
cornfield
,
wi
