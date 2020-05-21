Sign up
Photo 454
My new lawn service!
This little bunny was eating the dandelions in our front yard and driving our dog crazy. I think this he might be why the dog was running circles around the shed in the backyard the last few days.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
nature
,
bunny
,
eat
,
animal
,
rabbit
,
collage
,
yard
,
dandelions
katy
ace
so cute
May 22nd, 2020
