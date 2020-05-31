Sign up
Photo 461
Binding Clipped On
My quilt is almost finished. The bias tape I ordered arrived yesterday, so I can get this quilt finished.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
yellow
,
color
,
craft
,
quilt
,
handmade
,
sew
,
binding
katy
ace
actually looks like a halfsy shot
June 1st, 2020
