Photo 462
Cute and Snuggly
My friend Sherrie brought her 8-month-old bunny, Luna, to our meeting today. She snuggled with everyone and ate kale.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
2
Extras
iPhone 8
1st June 2020 12:09pm
bunny
,
eat
,
animal
,
rabbit
,
snuggle
,
luna
,
kale
,
galss
