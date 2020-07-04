Previous
Next
Barn window by homeschoolmom
Photo 479

Barn window

Finally went to the community garden yesterday. Usually I am there every Thursday to pick up my farm to table delivery, but the pick-up location was changed because of COVID-19. I've missed taking photos here.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Isaac
Nice capture!
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise