Photo 479
Barn window
Finally went to the community garden yesterday. Usually I am there every Thursday to pick up my farm to table delivery, but the pick-up location was changed because of COVID-19. I've missed taking photos here.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9738
photos
158
followers
215
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd July 2020 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
window
,
barn
,
weathered
,
square
,
mcswaincenter
Isaac
Nice capture!
July 3rd, 2020
