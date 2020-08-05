Sign up
Photo 489
Red abstract
Quilted red square on my quilt.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th August 2020 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
abstract
,
craft
,
quilt
,
sew
