Previous
Next
Photo 506
Leaves in the shadow of the tree
Leaves that have fallen in my yard.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
10068
photos
157
followers
212
following
138% complete
Tags
tree
,
red
,
nature
,
leaves
,
shadow
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
sunshine
,
yard
