Photo 539
cuttingtablee
I have completely taken over our bedroom. My husband basically has his side of the bed and his dresser and night stand beside the bed (well, and the sleeping bag storage under the bed).
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10457
photos
153
followers
213
following
Tags
bedroom
,
storage
,
yarn
,
craft
,
material
,
cubbies
,
momcave
,
sewingroom
Kate
ace
At least he still has his side of the bed!
February 9th, 2021
Desi
Long suffering husband!
February 9th, 2021
