A boy and his dog by homeschoolmom
Photo 589

A boy and his dog

Seamus usually sleeps on the truck floor when we travel. But, today, he wanted to cuddle with Hunter on the way home from WV. I guess he knows his boy is about to leave for the summer.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
