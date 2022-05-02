Sign up
Photo 662
Expecting a baby!
This nest is in the tree right beside my car. It wasn't there when I left on Friday. So excited to have baby birds to photograph.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd May 2022 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bird
,
spring
,
egg
,
nest
,
expecting
