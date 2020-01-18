Sign up
Photo 2050
Brick Posts
This weekend was our annual Boy Scout Merit Badge Mania. So, of course, I taught the Photography Merit Badge. I took this picture of the church while talking some of the scouts through their required photo shots.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th January 2020 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
church
,
post
,
brick
,
angles
,
1stbaptistsanford
