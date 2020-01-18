Previous
Brick Posts by homeschoolmom
Photo 2050

Brick Posts

This weekend was our annual Boy Scout Merit Badge Mania. So, of course, I taught the Photography Merit Badge. I took this picture of the church while talking some of the scouts through their required photo shots.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
