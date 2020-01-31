Sign up
Photo 2057
I'm petting Mom!
I was rubbing Seamus's belly and he put his paw on my head. His paw is really heavy!
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8873
photos
155
followers
211
following
563% complete
2
1
1
Favorites 'N Fun
iPhone 8
31st January 2020 12:46am
funny
dog
seamus
selfie
Hope D Jennings
ace
Fav for the belly laugh this gave me!
February 1st, 2020
